Rhode Island Residents Receive State Checks Signed By ‘Mickey Mouse’ And ‘Walt Disney’

The Rhode Island Dept. of the Treasury is evidently a Mickey Mouse operation.

A resident of the state received a sales tax refund this week, but noticed that the names of General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and State Controller Peter Keenan had been substituted. Mickey Mouse signed as General Treasurer, while Walt Disney put his John Hancock in as the State Controller.

The state claims a technical glitch is to blame.

“As a result of a technical error in the Division of Taxation’s automated refund check printing system, approximately 176 checks with invalid signature lines were printed and mailed to taxpayers on Monday 7/27/2020. The invalid signature lines were incorrectly sourced from the Division’s test print files,” said Jade Borgeson, Chief of Staff for the Department of Revenue.

The bogus checks included corporate tax refunds, sales tax rebates, and tax credit refunds. Those who received the wrong signatures can get a replacement from the state.

There was no information available on whether any of the checks with the wrong signatures were deposited.

