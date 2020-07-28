NYC Moped Rideshare Company Shuts Down 10 Days After CBS Reporter Death

Revel, the New York City moped rental rideshare company that drew unwelcome attention with the recent accident death of a CBS local news reporter, is shutting down indefinitely.

In a tweet this morning, Revel announced, “New York riders – starting today, NYC service will be shut down until further notice. We’re reviewing and strengthening our rider accountability and safety measures and communicating with city officials, and we look forward to serving you again in the near future.”

The shutdown drew the endorsement of New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, who tweeted, “Transportation alternatives are important but safety on our streets is paramount. We spoke with Revel this morning and they are shutting down until we can find a way to make shared mopeds safe.”

Nina Kapur Nina Kapur/Twitter

Earlier this month, CBS2 reporter Nina Kapur, 26, died in Brooklyn after falling off a Revel scooter being driven by a friend. The July 18 incident was the most attention-getting of recent accidents, injuries and lawsuits involving the company, which rented mopeds for a $5 registration fee and 35 cents a minute to anyone with a driver’s license.

Prior to Kapur’s death, Revel had emailed customers in New York warning of riders to obey rules – helmets, no sidewalks or bike lanes – and that more than 1,000 users had recently had riding privileges suspended for rule violations.

The Revel scooters, which can hit speeds of 30 m.p.h., had become increasingly popular in Brooklyn and Queens in the months since COVID-19 struck New York. With subway ridership cratering, the Revels had taken a more visible place alongside Citi Bike rental bicycles on borough streets.

New York riders – starting today, NYC service will be shut down until further notice. We’re reviewing and strengthening our rider accountability and safety measures and communicating with city officials, and we look forward to serving you again in the near future. — Revel (@_GoRevel) July 28, 2020