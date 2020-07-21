‘Repeat’ Time-Travel Drama Based On Japanese Format From Masi Oka & Sabrina Wind Back In Works At CBS With David Zabel As Writer

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing Repeat, a drama series executive produced by Masi Oka and Sabrina Wind, from ABC Studios.

Written and executive produced by David Zabel (Mercy Street, ER) Repeat is based on the award-winning book of the same name by Kurumi Inui and the 2018 TV series, which aired on Yomiuri Television in Japan.

The project was originally set up by Oka and Wind at CBS last year with a different writer, David Hayter. It did not go to pilot but CBS remained high on the concept and put it in redevelopment. Zabel came on board to pen a new take on the underlying material.

In Repeat, after a group of strangers is mysteriously propelled back 10 months in time, giving them the chance to right wrongs, undo mistakes, and set their lives on a better path, these “repeaters” soon find that changing their fate is a tricky endeavor with unforeseen and even deadly consequences.

Oka found the format and brought the project to Wind and ABC Studios where Wind has a pod deal for her WindPower Entertainment. Oka will remain hands-on creatively throughout the process and into the series.

Zabel, who executive produces with Oka and Wind, wrote for the NBC medical series ER from 2001 through 2009, serving the last five years as EP/showrunner. In 2010-2011, he served as EP/showrunner of the ABC police drama series, Detroit 1-8-7. In 2013, he was EP/showrunner for two shows he developed for ABC, Betrayal and Lucky 7, both based on international formats. Most recently, he created and ran the PBS series Mercy Street.