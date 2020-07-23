Religion Of Sports’ Gotham Chopra, Tom Brady, Michael Strahan Raise $10M To Expand Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Religion of Sports — the media content company co-founded Gotham Chopra Tom Brady and Michael Strahan — has completed a round of fundraising that gives it $10 million to coin development of sports-related content across multiple platforms. Elysian Park, Advancit, Courtside Ventures and LinkinFirm are significant participants.

Religion of Sports was founded in 2016 on the premise that ‘sports are religion’. The company

has produced hundreds of hours of popular programming across mediums with more than 250

million views/listens of its content, including the Emmy-winning Tom vs. Time , Stephen

vs. The Game, Greatness Code, and Shut Up and Dribble.

“Our mission at ROS is to tell meaningful and inspiring stories from the world of sports,” Chopra said.

“At a time of tremendous uncertainty and divisiveness across the planet, these stories of leadership, teamwork and overcoming obstacles resonate more than ever. With our new partners and the team we’ve built at ROS, I am excited about the opportunity we have to contribute to important conversations through the stories we tell.”

Chopra’s partners bring a lot of cred to the sports table. Brady has won six Super Bowls so far and Strahan is a Super Bowl winner and NFL Hall of Famer.

“Playing sports has always been about my love for the game and pushing myself to reach my

highest potential,” Brady said. “I’m proud to work with such a talented team at Religion of

Sports that partners with groundbreaking creatives who explore what lies beyond just winning

and losing, and I’m very excited to see their continued growth to bring these heart-pumping and

inspiring stories to audiences across the globe.”

Said Strahan: “My journey on the football field and in the world of media and broadcasting has taught me that you only make an impact when you build and are part of a great team. “That’s what we’ve accomplished at Religion of Sports, and as part of this new phase of our growth, it’s our commitment to grow that team and to invite new voices into the fold and give them an opportunity to showcase their talents to the world.”

The company ramps up at a time when sports programming is in high demand. Religion of Sports has distribution partnerships with Amazon, Apple+, ESPN, Facebook, Netflix, Showtime, and others.

“The market for high-quality, original sports-focused content, centered around human and

emotional stories, has exploded in the last few years, and ROS has been at the forefront of this

growth,” said Ameeth Sankaran, CEO, Religion of Sports. “Our vision is to create a best-in-class

sports media business that empowers creators, partners with premier distribution platforms, and

uses sports as the foundation to tell inspiring stories that explore greatness and human

potential, social justice, diversity, inclusion and the meritocracy of competition.”