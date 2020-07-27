Regis Philbin’s Family “Overwhelmed” By Response To TV Host’s Death; Notre Dame Memorial, Burial Planned

The family of famed TV host Regis Philbin said Monday it was “overwhelmed by the outpouring of love we’ve received” since Philbin’s death Friday at age 88. His death was made public on Saturday.

“Regis’s family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love we’ve received,” a family spokesperson said Monday. “If you’d like to honor Regis’s memory, we kindly ask that you make a donation to http://foodbanknyc.org/, to help people in need in his beloved New York, especially his home borough of The Bronx. Thank you.”

The news comes after Notre Dame confirmed Sunday that it will host the memorial service for its famous alum, who touted the university over his long career. The service will be held at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, and Philbin will be buried on campus at the Cedar Grove Cemetery. A date is pending.

Philbin, after graduating from Notre Dame, began his career in the 1960s as a TV host in San Diego, eventually becoming a writer and on-air sidekick on The Joey Bishop Show. After several talk show and hosting gigs, he was tapped to be the co-host of Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee alongside Kathie Lee Gifford in 1988. Philbin spent 23 years on the program.

He also served as the original host of the popular game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from 1999-2002, as well as host of Season 1 of America’s Got Talent. He was such a regular fixture on TV that as of September 2011 had logged 16,746.50 hours over his then-50-year career, the most ever according to the Guiness Book of World Records.