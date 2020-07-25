Regis Philbin Dies: Longtime Television Talk Show And Game Host Was 88

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” according to a statement issued to People magazine by his family.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss,” the family said.

Philbin began his career as a TV host in San Diego, then became a writer and on-air sidekick on The Joey Bishop Show. He then served as the host of a para-psychology talk show, The Unknown, that was based in the Denver market and syndicated.