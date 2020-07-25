Regis Philbin’s Death Mourned By Hollywood Fans & Friends: “A TV Legacy That Will Likely Go Unmatched”

Regis Philbin, the iconic American TV talk-show host, died Friday from natural causes, according to his family. He was 88.

Philbin began his career as a TV host in San Diego, then became a writer on The Joey Bishop Show, then served as the host of a talk show, The Unknown. Philbin then co-hosted Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee with Kathie Lee Gifford for 15 years before being joined by Kelly Ripa.

Philbin also served as the original host of the popular game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from 1999-2002. He also hosted the game shows Million Dollar Password, the first season of America’s Got Talent, and had a recurring co-host seat on Rachael Ray.

Philbin won Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding talk show host, and received a Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003 and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2008.

Reactions below from celebrities and fans on social media as they mourn his death and remember his illustrious career. More will be added throughout the day:

We are heartbroken to hear that a long time colleague & friend, #regisphilbin passed away at the age of 88. Regis graced us with warmth, humor & a self-deprecating wit, always bringing happiness to us all. Our hearts go out to Joy and to his family. Rest In Peace, Regis. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) July 25, 2020

One of the greats in the history of television, Regis Philbin has passed on to even greater airwaves, at 88. He was a fantastic person, and my friend. He kept telling me to run for President. Holds the record for “most live television”, and he did it well. Regis, we love you…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2020

Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 25, 2020

Regis Philbin brought humor, warmth and wit into so many homes. Many people who never met him feel as though they’ve lost a personal friend and that’s a testament to his character. He will be missed. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 25, 2020

Heartbroken. We will miss you regis 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/kB8oag8BFO — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 25, 2020

This one hurts. A staple in our household growing up, his joy was infectious and his hosting skills among the greatest I’ve ever seen. Whether on “Live” or leading “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” he was always captivating & hilarious. #RIPRegis https://t.co/PoajN1yb3W — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 25, 2020

Saddened to hear about the passing of Regis Philbin. Condolences to his wife Joy. 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 25, 2020

Regis with you was my favorite Regis. #RIP — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 25, 2020

Awwww bless you Regis. RIP. 😢 🙏🏼 https://t.co/X6sDggrhZT — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) July 25, 2020

rip to the van nest BX legend regis philbin — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 25, 2020

Damn. Rest In Peace Regis 💔 https://t.co/xoBNknpaPf — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 25, 2020

Rest In Peace Regis. You were a kind man . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) July 25, 2020

Man, we lost one of the GOATs today. I could watch Regis talk to anyone, and about anything. That is greatness in broadcasting. RIP to the legend. pic.twitter.com/XbqOMYmRun — Sam Roberts (@notsam) July 25, 2020

One of the biggest honors of my career was co hosting New Years Eve for Fox with this legend. I’m so saddened. #RIPRegis pic.twitter.com/lp1vdnPkoY — Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) July 25, 2020

RIP REGIS!!! A real icon. Nothing will ever top Regis and @KathieLGifford as a morning show. Nothing! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 25, 2020

I agree George. A very kind man. I saw him last year in Los Angeles, beaming at a party, just happy to be there, saying hello to everyone. Rest In Peace, Regis Philbin. https://t.co/OlmKx0DMcX — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) July 25, 2020

So sad to hear about the passing of Regis Philbin. A true icon, legend and someone who genuinely lived with love and laughter. R.I.P. — David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) July 25, 2020

We throw this word around too much but Regis Philbin was a legend. He was a true gentleman I’m glad I got to know and a TV host I admired and was honored to follow. Much like Arnold Palmer everybody has a great “Regis” story, I’m grateful I have mine — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) July 25, 2020

Rest in Peace Regis Philbin pic.twitter.com/87sbQ2hlnL — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) July 25, 2020

I'm so saddened to hear of the passing of Regis Philbin. Regis was one of the sweetest kindest men I've ever worked with. Sending my warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Joy. pic.twitter.com/MSiq6GNNYO — Joan Lunden (@JoanLunden) July 25, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Regis Philbin ‘53. Without his generous contribution to the Center, the Philbin Studio Theatre, a black box theater with configurable seating, wouldn’t exist. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. https://t.co/SS1Gmertsa — DPACND (@DPACND) July 25, 2020

Honored with @DaytimeEmmys for Talk Show Host, Game Show Host, and Lifetime Achievement, Regis Philbin epitomized the word “icon." Pictured here at our 42nd annual ceremony in 2015, he was a dear friend, colleague, and champion of our daytime community. We will miss him. #RIP pic.twitter.com/4UWqg4RccK — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) July 25, 2020

We mourn the loss of legendary TV host, broadcaster, actor and @sagaftra member Regis Philbin. A true icon of television, he spent more than 17,000 hours with us in our homes over the course of his stellar career. Our condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/fJtGsmMyfa — SAG-AFTRA Foundation (@sagaftraFOUND) July 25, 2020