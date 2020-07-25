Regis Philbin’s Death Mourned By Hollywood Fans & Friends: “A TV Legacy That Will Likely Go Unmatched”

Regis Philbin, the iconic American TV talk-show host, died Friday from natural causes, according to his family. He was 88.
Philbin began his career as a TV host in San Diego, then became a writer on The Joey Bishop Show, then served as the host of a talk show, The Unknown. Philbin then co-hosted Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee with Kathie Lee Gifford for 15 years before being joined by Kelly Ripa.
Philbin also served as the original host of the popular game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from 1999-2002. He also hosted the game shows Million Dollar Password, the first season of America’s Got Talent, and had a recurring co-host seat on Rachael Ray.
Philbin won Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding talk show host, and received a Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003 and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2008.
Reactions below from celebrities and fans on social media as they mourn his death and remember his illustrious career. More will be added throughout the day:
We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin. He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years. We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place. – Kelly and Ryan
We lost a good one today. As anyone who knew Regis knows he was one of the kindest, classiest and most talented hosts we have ever known. Adored by his family and friends and I’m so incredibly grateful to have known him. And thank you, Reeg, for putting me on your show early on when I truly needed it. Much love and strength to his amazing family. RIP #Regis ❤️😔
