Regal Cinemas Sets Mid-August Reopening In Time For ‘Tenet’ Labor Day Weekend Release

EXCLUSIVE: We’ve just heard that Cineworld, in response to the recent changes on the theatrical release schedule with Tenet, is reopening its U.S. circuit Regal, on Aug. 21.

“Welcoming theatergoers back to our cinemas will be a celebration for not only our team and our industry, but most importantly for the fans who have been anxiously awaiting the year’s upcoming releases,” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld. “With the health and safety of our staff, customers and communities as our top priority, we are happy to invite audiences to return to the timeless theatrical experience that we have all dearly missed.”

Regal theaters will enforce the previously announced health and safety measures that adhere to the latest CDC and public health guidelines, including innovative sanitization procedures, new social distancing protocols and mandatory mask policies for its employees and guests.

AMC last week set a mid-August reopening before Warner Bros. announced its new release date of Sept. 3 for Tenet in select cities (which will be announced). Cinemark has yet to announce their reopening. As I talk to sources, it’s still unclear when the light will shine at the end of the tunnel for the mega-moviegoing markets of New York and California.

Regal closed theaters nationwide on March 17, as the pandemic was beginning to take its grip on the U.S. Regal is the country’s second-biggest exhibition chain, with 7,155 screens in 542 theaters in 42 states, and was the first big chain out of the top 3 to close.

Here’s the release theatrical calendar of notable titles again per Comscore in case you missed it from this morning’s Tenet article:

August 21

Unhinged (Solstice Studios)

Inception rerelease (Warner Bros.)

August 28

The New Mutants (20th/Disney)

Fatima (Picturehouse) – theatrical and PVOD

The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight/Disney) — limited

Sept. 1

Bill & Ted Face the Music (Orion/UAR) (select theaters and PVOD)

Sept. 3

Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Sept. 18

The King’s Man (20th/Disney)

Kajillionaire (Focus) – limited

Sept. 25

Greenland (STX)

Oct. 2

Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros)

MORE TO COM.E…