3000 Pictures & Hello Sunshine’s ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ Sets Olivia Newman As Director

Olivia Newman will direct 3000 Pictures and Hello Sunshine’s film adaptation of Delia Owens’ New York Times crime thriller bestseller Where the Crawdads Sing which is setup at Sony, we can confirm. As Deadline previously first told you, Oscar nominated Beasts of the Southern Wild scribe Lucy Alibar is adapting.

Newman’s feature directorial debut, First Match, premiered at the 2018 SXSW, where it won the Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature Film in Competition and the LUNA Gamechanger Award for Best Female Director of a first feature. She also directed episodes of Dare Me, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D and FBI and is an alum of the Sundance Directors and Screenwriters Labs and the Sundance FilmTwo Intensive.

Where the Crawdads Sing is set in the mid-20th century South and follows Kya, a young woman, who is abandoned by her family and raisers herself all alone in the marshes outside her small town. However, when her ex-boyfriend is found dead, she becomes branded as the prime suspect by the local townfolk and law enforcement

Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are producing for Hello Sunshine. Elizabeth Gabler, Erin Siminoff and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.