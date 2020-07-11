Click to Skip Ad
‘Red Table Talk’ Facebook Watch Episode With Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Sets Record

The Friday episode of the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk set a record for the most views in 24 hours by one the platform’s original programs.

In the episode, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith addressed rumors that she had an affair with singer-songwriter August Alsina

According to preliminary numbers, the episode drew more than 15 mil views in the first 24 hours — a new record for the most views in 24 hours for a Facebook Watch original episode. It smashes the previous record of 7.6 million held by another Red Table Talk episode featuring Jordyn Woods.

Watch the episode below.

