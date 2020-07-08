‘Ready Player Two’ Sequel Novel Set For November Publication Date

Ready Player Two, novelist Ernest Cline’s sequel to his bestselling Ready Player One, will be published by Penguin Random House imprint Ballantine Books on Nov. 24 in North America, the publishing house announced today.

The book can be pre-ordered beginning today. International publication dates will be announced in coming months, and are expected to exceed the 58 countries and 37 languages in which the original was published.

Cline adapted his debut novel into the Warner Bros.’ Steven Spielberg-directed film Ready Player One. The 2018 movie took in more than $582 million worldwide.

The first book is set in a near-future dystopia where people escape the chaos of the real world for an expansive virtual universe. Ballantine’s announcement today did not provide details on the sequel’s plot.

Cline’s publishing deal was brokered by manager Dan Farah of Farah Films & Management and literary agent Yfat Reiss Gendell at Foundry Literary + Media.