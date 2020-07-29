‘Ratched’: Netflix Unveils Premiere Date, First-Look Images For Ryan Murphy’s Asylum Drama Series

Nearly three years after landing Sarah Paulson-starrer Ratched, Netflix announced that Ryan Murphy’s asylum drama series, inspired by the diabolical Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, will premiere on September 18. The streamer also released some first-look images — they and the key art are below.

Netflix

Ratched, from Murphy and Ian Brennan and executive produced by the film’s producer Michael Douglas, is set in mid-20th century Northern California where Mildred Ratched (Paulson) lands a job at a psychiatric hospital as a nurse. The series will follow the nurse’s first days navigating the mental healthcare system and her journey to head nurse in Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel.

The origin story, created by Evan Romansky, also stars Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okonedo and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Douglas executive produces the series alongside Murphy, Brennan, Paulson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Robert Mitas and Tim Minear.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix