Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Playmaker Media Founders To Leave Sony-Owned Australian Producer

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Cineworld On Universal-AMC Window Deal: "Wrong Move At The Wrong Time"

Read the full story

‘Ratched’: Netflix Unveils Premiere Date, First-Look Images For Ryan Murphy’s Asylum Drama Series

Ratched
Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Nearly three years after landing Sarah Paulson-starrer Ratched, Netflix announced that Ryan Murphy’s asylum drama series, inspired by the diabolical Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, will premiere on September 18. The streamer also released some first-look images — they and the key art are below.

Netflix

Ratched, from Murphy and Ian Brennan and executive produced by the film’s producer Michael Douglas, is set in mid-20th century Northern California where Mildred Ratched (Paulson) lands a job at a psychiatric hospital as a nurse. The series will follow the nurse’s first days navigating the mental healthcare system and her journey to head nurse in Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel.

The origin story, created by Evan Romansky, also stars Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okonedo and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Douglas executive produces the series alongside Murphy, Brennan, Paulson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Robert Mitas and Tim Minear.

Netflix
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix
Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad