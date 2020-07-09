Bollywood & ‘Extraction’ Star Randeep Hooda Gets Hollywood Representation With Authentic Talent & Literary Management

EXCLUSIVE: Randeep Hooda, a Bollywood fixture before bursting on the scene as Chris Hemsworth’s nemesis in the Netflix hit film Extraction, has just signed with his first American managers. He has landed at Authentic Talent and Literary Management, which will help expand his U.S. presence after that scene stealing calling card.

Netflix

Hooda made his screen debut in the Oscar-nominated Monsoon Wedding, and then spent a long time in the theater, joining Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah’s theater troupe Motley. He has appeared in such films as Ram Gopal Varma’s gangster pic D, Milan Luthria’s Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Jannat 2, Prawaal Raman’s Main Aur Charles, and many others. He’ll next star in Love Aaj Kal 2, and Rat on a Highway, and has a cameo in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. He stars in the Balwinder Singh-directed Unfair & Lovely, and is eyeing several other films.

Hooda is also an accomplished equestrian, the only Bollywood actor who indulges in polo and show jumping, and keeps nine horses at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. He’s also an environmentalist and philanthropist who among other things, is brand ambassador of Prayas, an NGO that rehabilitates delinquent juveniles, and is engaged in tiger conversation in India and has been actively aiding India’s battle against COVID-19. He was recently named by the UN Environment Programme as ambassador for aquatic migratory species.

He’s currently with Lavin Entertainment out of India. Watch as he and Hemsworth impressively throttle each other in Extraction.