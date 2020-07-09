‘Ramy’ Renewed For Season 3 By Hulu

Hulu has ordered a 10-episode third season of its Peabody Award-winning comedy series Ramy, starring Ramy Youssef, from The Carmichael Show creators Jerrod Carmichael and Ari Katcher, Ryan Welch and studio A24.

The series, which launched its second season May 29, follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy brings a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. In the second season, Ramy delves further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith.

Ramy is written, executive produced and created by Youssef, executive produced by A24’s Ravi Nandan, co-creators Katcher and Welch, Carmichael and Chris Storer, and produced by A24.

Youssef won the 2020 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Ramy. The series also stars Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, Laith Nakli, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way. Season 2 also featured Oscar winner Mahershala Ali.

Ramy Season 3 joins Hulu’s slate of originals including Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People, The Great, Shrill, Pen15 and its upcoming series Woke starring Lamorne Morris.