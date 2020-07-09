Quibi Greenlights ‘Tomie’ Based On Horror Manga Series; Adeline Rudolph To Star

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi has given a green light to Tomie, a series based on Junji Ito’s cult hit horror manga series of the same name, with Adeline Rudolph attached to star in the title role. The series hails from director-producer Alexandre Aja (High Tension), writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (Aquaman), Sony Pictures Television and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Written by Johnson-McGoldrick, Tomie is the story of a beautiful high school girl (Rudolph) who goes missing and pieces of her body are discovered scattered around a small town. But what starts out as a murder mystery turns into something even more horrific.

Courtesy of Quibi

Aja and Johnson-McGoldrick executive produce. Hiroki Shirota is co-producer. Sony Pictures Television co-produces with UCP.

Rudolph can currently be seen as Agatha in the Netflix series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale) and Greg Berlanti. Before acting, Adeline was a successful model in the European, Korean, and Hong Kong markets. She is repped by APA and Luber/Roklin.

Aja’s film High Tension earned him a spot as one of Variety’s “10 Directors to Watch”. He broke on to the Hollywood scene directing Wes Craven’s The Hills Have Eyes, followed by Mirrors and Pirhana 3D. His other film credits include Horns, The 9th Life of Louis Drax and Crawl.

Johnson-McGoldrick co-wrote Aquaman, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide and he is currently writing its sequel. He also wrote The Conjuring 2 and 3 for New Line, and Wrath of the Titans for Warner Bros. On the television side, Johnson-McGoldrick has written 12 episodes of The Walking Dead and served as a Consulting Producer on the show during its eighth and ninth seasons.