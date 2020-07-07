Click to Skip Ad
Genndy Tartakovsky Talks Making 'Primal' Animation With Little Dialogue And Plenty Of Emotion

Quibi Commits To ‘The Long Distance Relationship Project’ From Guy Nattiv And Jaime Ray Newman

Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Long-distance relationships are easy for some couples, but for others, it can be difficult to navigate — and Quibi is looking to explore exactly that with the forthcoming series The Long Distance Relationship Project (wt) from real-life Oscar-winning filmmaking couple Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman (Skin) and Stampede Ventures.

The scripted series for the short-form streaming platform will be written and executive produced by Nattiv and Newman. It will be based on heir own tumultuous long-distance relationship from Los Angeles to Tel Aviv as it follows two people in love living on opposite sides of the globe as they endure the roller coaster of building a life together using their cell phones and today’s technology.

Nattiv will direct the series. Greg Silverman and Paul Shapiro for Stampede Ventures will serve as executive producers alongside Nattiv and Newman.

The feature-length version of Nattiv and Newman’s Skin starring Jamie Bell won the Fipresci Prize when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018. Nattiv wrote and directed three features in Israel before moving to stateside. Newman, who is also an actress, has appeared in Netflix’s The Punisher and Little Fires Everywhere.

“The ups and downs and crazy turns our four-year long distance relationship took from across the world is wilder than any drama we could make up, said Nattiv and Newman. “We’ve found the perfect platform in Quibi to tell our story, as without communication through our phones our love affair couldn’t exist. We’re thrilled to partner with them and their revolutionary technology.”

Newman is repped by ICM Partners, The Burstein Company and Cohen Gardner LLC. Nattiv is repped by ICM Partners, ADD, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Cohen Gardner LLP.

