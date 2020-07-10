Quibi Developing Documentary About The History Of Reality Television

EXCLUSIVE: The last 30 years of reality television is to be the subject of a documentary series for Quibi. How’s that for meta?

The short-form platform, launched by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, is developing Get Real from Queer Eye producer Scout Productions and Brian Graden Media, the company behind YouTube’s Joseph Gordon-Levitt-fronted Create Together.

The doc series will highlight the good, the bad, the ugly, and the infamous across the 30-year history of reality television.

Get Real will explore the many ways reality television has impacted our real life, and vice versa, while hearing from culture critics, the producers, and the participants who brought it to the screen in the first place.

Graden knows a thing or two about reality television, having worked at MTV during the days of The Osbournes, Punk’d and Jersey Shore.

Sarah Girgis, who has worked on Catfish and Leavenworth, is showrunner. It is exec produced by Brian Graden and Dave Mace for Brian Graden Media and David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions.