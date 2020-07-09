Quibi Converts Just 8% Of Free Trials To Paid Subscriptions, Report Says; Company Rips It As “Incorrect By An Order Of Magnitude”

Quibi, Jeffrey Katzenberg’s beleaguered mobile streaming startup, got 910,000 people to sign up for free 90-day trials upon its April launch, according to new data from research firm Sensor Tower.

The bad news, according to the company: Only 72,000 subscribers stuck around and decided to pay $5 a month (or $8 without ads) for the service, out of 4.5 million total downloads of the app. That conversion rate, around 8%, does not bode well as Quibi battles its way through COVID-19 and a crowded streaming field.

But the well-funded, lavishly marketed company is pushing back on the subscriber numbers, saying the correct number of total downloads is 5.6 million. It declined to offer paid subscription stats or conversion rates but described them in upbeat terms.

“The number of paid subscribers is incorrect by an order of magnitude,” Quibi said in a statement. “Our conversion from download to trial is above mobile app benchmarks, and we are seeing excellent conversion to paid subscribers – both among our 90-day free trial sign-ups from April, as well as our 14-day free trial sign-ups from May and June.”

With about $1.75 billion in start-up capital, Katzenberg’s company has nurtured grand ambitions to redefine the streaming space and customers’ relationship with their mobile devices. An early target was 7.4 million subscribers within the first year. Of course, COVID-19 has posed a massive challenge, with target users stuck at home during the spring and many cities across the U.S. far from their previous, bustling incarnations.

Katzenberg and Quibi CEO Meg Whitman have insisted the company has operating capital to see it well into 2021 and noted that advertising inventory has been sold out. But ad buyers have sought to renegotiate terms based on the soft opening numbers and the company has also been nagged by a legal battle with Eko over alleged intellectual property theft related to its Turnstyle interface.

With so many viewers stuck at home in recent months, the living room is becoming a major battleground as Apple TV+, Disney+, Peacock and HBO Max do battle with Netflix, Amazon and other incumbents.

