‘Psych’ Star James Roday Switches Back To Birth Name, Rodriguez, Becoming James Roday Rodriguez: “A Deeply Personal Decision”

As NBC’s new streaming platform Peacock Peacock Opens Wide: Here’s What’s Streaming On Its Free And Premium Tiers, the star of its Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, James Roday, is beginning a new journey of his own.

In an interview with TVLine, the actor describes his decision to switch his stage name to his birth surname, becoming James Roday Rodriguez. His given middle name is David, which he has replaced with Roday, given 20-plus years working under that moniker.

Rodriguez says the idea began with conversations he had with his father about their family heritage and what his parents and grandparents went through growing up in Texas.

“It’s a deeply personal decision that I am doing for me,” said Rodriguez. “And I just hope it’s something that can be amplified. I hope we are all having these conversations in our lives. I hope we are all reflecting. I hope we’re all learning sh*t that we thought we knew but didn’t know.”

Rodriguez has already changed his name on social media.

Here's a silly thing we did awhile whilst sheltering in place. Lassie comes home in T minus 48 hours. 🤜🍍🤛https://t.co/kN7D0aGzvk — James Roday Rodriguez (@JamesRoday) July 13, 2020

After two decades as a working actor, the premiere of Psych 2: Lassie Come Home on Wednesday night will also mark the onscreen debut of James Roday Rodriguez.

Rodriguez also stars in ABC’s A Million Little Things.