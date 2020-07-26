President Trump Scraps Plans To Throw Out The First Pitch At Yankee Stadium Game

President Trump has thrown the New York Yankees a curve ball, saying he’s decided not to throw out a first pitch at a game next month.

Trump left the door open on possibly doing it later in the season.

“Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th. We will make it later in the season!” Trump tweeted.

The President would have thrown the opening pitch when the Boston Red Sox played the Yankees on that date. Yankees legendary reliever Mariano Rivera was at the White House when Trump made the announcement on his plans, which would have been the first time he did so as President.

Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the traditional opening day pitch in Washington, DC last week. He missed home plate by a mile. The first pitch in Washington is traditionally served up by the sitting President, but Trump may have bad memories of attending the Nationals game during the World Series of 2019, when he was booed.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. was already on the record on the Aug. 15 Trump appearance. He accused the Yankees giving a platform to Trump, whom he called a “white supremacist.”