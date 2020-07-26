President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump is still in New Jersey at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. Joining him for a brisk round this morning was former NFL quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre, who spent 20 years in the league with the Falcons, Packers, Jets and Vikings.

There were no reports on what they discussed, but Trump noted that Favre “hits it LONG!” and loves “Wisconsin, Mississippi, and Minnesota. Apparently there’s no love for his time spent in New York.

Before the golf, the Commander-in-Tweet fired off a series of tweets attacking Joe Biden for calling Arizona a state, railing against the “Fake Suppression Polls” and “Fake News,” and condemning “Crazy Nancy Pelosi” for dancing in Chinatown. He also posted a video from longtime supporter Jon Voight.

The President is expected to return to Washington later today to deal with the rest of the world. We’ll update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

The Trump Campaign has more ENTHUSIASM, according to many, than any campaign in the history of our great Country – Even more than 2016. Biden has NONE! The Silent Majority will speak on NOVEMBER THIRD!!! Fake Suppression Polls & Fake News will not save the Radical Left. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

Crazy Nancy Pelosi said I made a mistake when I banned people from infected China from entering the U.S. in January. Tens of thousands of lives were saved, as she danced in the Streets of Chinatown (SF) in late February. Biden agreed with her, but soon admitted that I was right! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

Brett LOVES Wisconsin, Mississippi and Minnesota. A good golfer – hits it LONG! https://t.co/JcBJJEWI0X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020