President Donald Trump is still in New Jersey at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. Joining him for a brisk round this morning was former NFL quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre, who spent 20 years in the league with the Falcons, Packers, Jets and Vikings.
There were no reports on what they discussed, but Trump noted that Favre “hits it LONG!” and loves “Wisconsin, Mississippi, and Minnesota. Apparently there’s no love for his time spent in New York.
Before the golf, the Commander-in-Tweet fired off a series of tweets attacking Joe Biden for calling Arizona a state, railing against the “Fake Suppression Polls” and “Fake News,” and condemning “Crazy Nancy Pelosi” for dancing in Chinatown. He also posted a video from longtime supporter Jon Voight.
The President is expected to return to Washington later today to deal with the rest of the world. We’ll update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
President Donald Trump is still in New Jersey at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. Joining him for a brisk round this morning was former NFL quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre, who spent 20 years in the league with the Falcons, Packers, Jets and Vikings.
There were no reports on what they discussed, but Trump noted that Favre “hits it LONG!” and loves “Wisconsin, Mississippi, and Minnesota. Apparently there’s no love for his time spent in New York.
Before the golf, the Commander-in-Tweet fired off a series of tweets attacking Joe Biden for calling Arizona a state, railing against the “Fake Suppression Polls” and “Fake News,” and condemning “Crazy Nancy Pelosi” for dancing in Chinatown. He also posted a video from longtime supporter Jon Voight.
The President is expected to return to Washington later today to deal with the rest of the world. We’ll update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.