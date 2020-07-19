President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump is once again out on the links today at his Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, VA.

His golfing partner on the day is Sen. Lindsey Graham, according to the report from the White House Press Pool, which is evidently having less fun than President Trump. The pool report notes the assigned press is “holding on the sunny, sweltering sidewalk outside the Italian restaurant at the nearby strip mall.”

Before heading out to golf, the Commander-in-Tweet had two messages for his constituents. The President warmed up with an all-caps vow to “Make America Great Again!”

He then explained his thinking on the situation in Portland, Oregon, where street protests have taken place for more than 50 straight days. The President has deployed federal agents to protect property there, much to the chagrin of local politicians.

“We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it. Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators. They are missing in action.”

The President noted, “These were not merely protesters, these are the real deal!”

We’ll update the communications as more roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

So we catch Obama & Biden, not to even mention the rest of their crew, SPYING on my campaign, AND NOTHING HAPPENS? I hope not! If it were the other way around, 50 years for treason. NEVER FORGET!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2020

The Radical Left Democrats, who totally control Biden, will destroy our Country as we know it. Unimaginably bad things would happen to America. Look at Portland, where the pols are just fine with 50 days of anarchy. We sent in help. Look at New York, Chicago, Philadelphia. NO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2020

