President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump was once again out on the links today at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA, taking some time away from the pressures of Washington.

As per usual, the trip was monitored by the White House Press Corps., which selects representatives from the wire services, wire photos, television, print and radio to report the President’s activities to the larger pool of media.

The reports are typically fact-based and dry, and are used to simply monitor what’s going on so that there isn’t a mob of reporters crowding the motorcade – the President went here, the President met with X&Y, the President did this and that. When the day is done, they call a “lid,” which means there are no more activities to cover.

Today, however, the Huffington Post’s Shirish Date, the designated “print” pool member, broke with tradition and challenged an earlier tweet from President Trump.

In his earlier tweetstorm, the President took issue with those who criticize his weekend golf outings. “When I play, Fake News CNN, and others, park themselves anywhere they can to get a picture, then scream “President Trump is playing golf.” Actually, I play VERY fast, get a lot of work done on the golf course, and also get a “tiny” bit of exercise. Not bad!”

Date provided that with his own Press Pool commentary. “Today marks the president’s 86th day trip to Sterling. He has now spent 259 days on a golf course that he owns in his 1,270 days in office.”

We’ll add more communications (perhaps from both sides) as more come in. The tweetstorm so far;

No, Radical Left anarchists, agitators, looters or protesters will not be knocking down or harming the Washington Monument, the Lincoln or Jefferson Memorials, or just about any other Federal Monumrnt or Statue. If they even try, an automatic 10 years in prison. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2020

Thank you to J.R. Majewski, a great Air Force Veteran and Trump Supporter who did a beautiful job of turning his lawn into a giant Trump Sign. Thanks also to your fantastic Ohio neighbors. We are making record progress on JOBS, etc. Big Silent Majority!!! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2020

…rounds, no problem. When I play, Fake News CNN, and others, park themselves anywhere they can to get a picture, then scream “President Trump is playing golf.” Actually, I play VERY fast, get a lot of work done on the golf course, and also get a “tiny” bit of exercise. Not bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2020

We have now built 240 Miles of new Border Wall on our Southern Border. We will have over 450 Miles built by the end of the year. Have established some of the best Border Numbers ever. The Radical Left Democrats want Open Borders for anyone, including many criminals, to come in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2020