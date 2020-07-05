President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump went golfing today at Trump National, capping a weekend that saw two major speeches, a new executive order to create a monument garden, and a massive fireworks display.

Maybe it was a bad round, and golf lived up to its alias of “a good walk spoiled,” since the Commander-in-Tweet’s late afternoon tweetstorm did not put on a happy face. Instead, President Trump attacked the Fox News weekend broadcasts and the governments of Chicago and New York City, which have lately seen a big leap in gun crime.

We’ll have more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

Democrats want to Defund & Abolish Police. This despite poor crime numbers in cities that they run. CRAZY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2020

Chicago and New York City crime numbers are way up. 67 people shot in Chicago, 13 killed. Shootings up significantly in NYC where people are demanding that @NYGovCuomo & @NYCMayor act now. Federal Government ready, willing and able to help, if asked! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2020