President Donald Trump went golfing today at Trump National, capping a weekend that saw two major speeches, a new executive order to create a monument garden, and a massive fireworks display.
Maybe it was a bad round, and golf lived up to its alias of “a good walk spoiled,” since the Commander-in-Tweet’s late afternoon tweetstorm did not put on a happy face. Instead, President Trump attacked the Fox News weekend broadcasts and the governments of Chicago and New York City, which have lately seen a big leap in gun crime.
We’ll have more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
