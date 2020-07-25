President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press on the South Lawn of the White House.

President Donald Trump has a change of pace in his agenda for Saturday. Instead of heading to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA., he’s at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ.

The White House has already said the President will make no scheduled public appearances or statements today. The only item of note in his plans is a private roundtable discussion with undisclosed supporters set for later today.

But before handling the meeting and likely a bit of time on the links, the Commander-in-Tweet found time for a few messages. Included in the early tweetstorm was a self-shoutout for his prescription drug executive order, and a lament on the Trump-backed travel ban from designated countries that Democrats are trying to overturn.

We’ll update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

The Democrats in the House are trying to undo my big win Travel Ban Bill, which successfully keeps very bad and dangerous people out of our great Country. Passed along party lines. Hopefully, will be DEAD in the Senate! The Dems have gone Stone Cold Left – Venezuela on steroids! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2020