President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

There are no public events on President Donald Trump’s schedule today, but it’s still full of activities. The President is at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA this morning, then heads to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later this afternoon for a checkup.

But before all that, the Commander-in-Tweet took some time out to delivery some messages, paying particular attention to the wisdom of Solomon – that’s John Solomon, the conservative pundit, not the Biblical king.

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

New documents just released reveal General Flynn was telling the truth, and the FBI knew it! @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2020

Big Senate Race in Alabama on Tuesday. Vote for @TTuberville, he is a winner who will never let you down. Jeff Sessions is a disaster who has let us all down. We don’t want him back in Washington! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2020

Now that we have witnessed it on a large scale basis, and firsthand, Virtual Learning has proven to be TERRIBLE compared to In School, or On Campus, Learning. Not even close! Schools must be open in the Fall. If not open, why would the Federal Government give Funding? It won’t!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2020

Roger Stone was targeted by an illegal Witch Hunt that never should have taken place. It is the other side that are criminals, including Biden and Obama, who spied on my campaign – AND GOT CAUGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2020

That shouldn’t be hard. Corrupt Joe has done nothing good for Black people! https://t.co/R4r0svuT4u — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2020

John, among others, should have gotten a Pulitzer for exposing Russia, Russia, Russia as Fake News. He was right. The “journalists” who got them were all WRONG. Take back the Pulitzers, which have become a JOKE! https://t.co/m4bHAbiLrp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2020

This was just another phony hit job by the @nytimes. They had no source, they made it up. FAKE NEWS! https://t.co/fXsiQMjZFi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2020

This man should be extradited, tried, and thrown into jail. A sick lier who was paid by Crooked Hillary & the DNC! https://t.co/ywMBeAgaGz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2020