There are no public events on President Donald Trump’s schedule today, but it’s still full of activities. The President is at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA this morning, then heads to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later this afternoon for a checkup.
But before all that, the Commander-in-Tweet took some time out to delivery some messages, paying particular attention to the wisdom of Solomon – that’s John Solomon, the conservative pundit, not the Biblical king.
We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition
There are no public events on President Donald Trump’s schedule today, but it’s still full of activities. The President is at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA this morning, then heads to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later this afternoon for a checkup.
But before all that, the Commander-in-Tweet took some time out to delivery some messages, paying particular attention to the wisdom of Solomon – that’s John Solomon, the conservative pundit, not the Biblical king.
We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.