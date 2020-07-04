President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

For most of the country, this July 4 marks the strangest celebration of the holiday in their lifetime. The country is still on lockdown, which means beaches, businesses, bars and more are closed. Gatherings of people who don’t live together are banned in many locations, and the traditional fireworks displays in various municipalities have been canceled.

But in Washington, DC, President Donald Trump will follow-up his Mount Rushmore appearance on Friday with a speech from the South Lawn of the White House. It will be streamed online and shown on news networks.

The speech will be followed by military flyovers and a huge fireworks display, with a large gathering on the National Mall expected. The flyovers start at 6:45 PM, with the fireworks at 9:07 PM.

In anticipation of tonight’s event, President Trump had a light tweet morning. His post consisted of last night’s speech from Mount Rushmore.

We’ll add more communications as they come in. The tweetstorm so far: