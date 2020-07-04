Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Neil Young Objects To Use Of 3 Of His Songs By Donald Trump At Mount Rushmore Event

Got A Tip? Tip Us

President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump Shutterstock

For most of the country, this July 4 marks the strangest celebration of the holiday in their lifetime. The country is still on lockdown, which means beaches, businesses, bars and more are closed. Gatherings of people who don’t live together are banned in many locations, and the traditional fireworks displays in various municipalities have been canceled.

But in Washington, DC, President Donald Trump will follow-up his Mount Rushmore appearance on Friday with a speech from the South Lawn of the White House. It will be streamed online and shown on news networks.

The speech will be followed by military flyovers and a huge fireworks display, with a large gathering on the National Mall expected. The flyovers start at 6:45 PM, with the fireworks at 9:07 PM.

In anticipation of tonight’s event, President Trump had a light tweet morning. His post consisted of last night’s speech from Mount Rushmore.

We’ll add more communications as they come in. The tweetstorm so far:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad