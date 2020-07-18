President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

After a brisk game of golf at his usual Saturday hangout, the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA, the Commander in Tweet is back and beginning his online day.

So far, there’s been a lot of early day retweeting. But there was one original message in the early tweetstorm, a salute to the late Congressman John Lewis. He also put up an homage from chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino that injected some hip-hop into its visuals.

We will update the President’s online communication as more come in. The tweetstorm so far: