Prentice Penny Sets Next Directorial Feature With Netflix & Chernin Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Insecure EP Prentice Penny has reteamed with Netflix for his next directorial feature following the success of his debut film, Uncorked. Penny has partnered with Chernin Entertainment on an untitled holiday film, which is based on an original concept from himself, his wife Tasha Penny, and Insecure co-executive producer Phil Augusta Jackson.

While keeping plot details under wraps, Peabody and Golden Globe winner Prentice said, “I’m very excited and honored to bring this movie to life with Netflix and Chernin Entertainment. When my wife Tasha and I came up with the idea, we felt that African-American movies centered around Christmas never got to play in the same ‘magical’ sandbox that traditionally white movies do, like The Santa Clause or Elf. We wanted to see images of ourselves portrayed in this genre and create a movie that black families could enjoy having themselves represented in for generations.”

Chernin will produce alongside Prentice, via his A Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment banner, and his frequent producing partner Chris Pollack. A Penny for Your Thoughts’ head of development Alex Soler will serve as executive producer.

Prentice, who is coming off another hit season of HBO’s Insecure, which was renewed for a fifth season, is also in development on two HBO series, The Untamed, an epic fantasy tale based on the culturally diverse Asunda line of comic books, as well as queens, the story of an interconnected group of immigrant women in New York City. He has a film about the Compton Cowboys setup at Fox Searchlight. Prentice is repped by WME, and attorneys John Meigs and Adam Kaller.

Jackson, whose writing credits include Comedy Central’s Key & Peele, the Starz series Survivor’s Remorse, and Fox/NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is repped by Artists First and HJTH.