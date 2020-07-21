Praveen Pandian Named CAA’s Head Of Television Literary Department

Creative Artists Agency today announced the promotion of Praveen Pandian to Head of Television Literary department.

“Praveen is an exceptional agent with a tremendous work ethic and great taste,” said Joe Cohen, CAA Board Member and Head of Scripted Television. “He is a shining example of what we stand for at CAA, and I am thrilled to have him serve in this important leadership role.”

Pandian joined CAA from the Walt Disney Company in 2012, and since then has worked with many of the agency’s top producers and directors to create opportunities for their stories around the globe. He works on behalf of such non-writing producers as Jason Bateman’s Aggregate, Simon Kinberg’s Genre, Robert Kirkman’s Skybound, Marc Webb’s Black Lamb, Rian Johnson & Ram Bergman’s T Street, Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa, James Wan’s Atomic Monster, and Joe & Anthony Russo’s AGBO.

He also represents such directors as Lucy Tcherniak, Alexander Payne, Jonathan Entwistle, Yorgos Lanthimos, The Duffer Brothers, Cory Finley, JD Dillard, Leigh Whannell, Zack Snyder and Francis Lawrence, and works closely with many BIPOC artists to amplify the voices of underrepresented communities, including Heather Rae, Steven Yuen, Zazie Beetz, Lee Isaac Chung, Simu Liu, Melina Matsoukas, Aneesh Chaganty, Natalie Morales, and Brian Tyree Henry, among others.