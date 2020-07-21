‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Adds ‘Locke & Key’s Sherri Saum To Spinoff Cast

EXCLUSIVE: The first of many Power spinoffs is set to debut in September and a lot of the Courtney Kemp-created series is still under lock and key. However, today we have more of sense as to who the new players will be and who they will be working for.

Coming off a shapeshifted role on the first season of Netflix’s Locke & Key, Sherri Saum has joined Power Book II: Ghost for its first season, I’ve learned.

The Fosters alum will play Paula Matarazzo on the Mary J. Blige, Michael Rainey Jr, Naturi Naughton and Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith-led Ghost.

Picking up not long after the fatal and incarcerating February 9 airing conclusion of the sixth and final season of Power, Saum’s Matarazzo is the top investigator and right-hand of Smith’s arrogant defense lawyer Davis MacLean. All of which means the hard-driven ex-law enforcement character could prove a major player in this expansion of Kemp’s franchise on Starz – especially as MacLean may be instrumental (or not) in getting Naughton’s Tasha St. Patrick out of jail for the supposed murder of her husband, one James St, Patrick/Ghost.

Having started out on soap Sunset Beach back in the late 1990s, and snagged a Daytime Emmy nomination in the process, before moving on to One Life to Live, Saum in more recent years was one of the leads with Terri Polo on five seasons of Freeform’s extended family drama The Fosters.

The Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg-created show ended in 2018, but the actor also made appearances on spinoff Good Trouble. Additionally, Saum has had recurring roles on Roswell, New Mexico and Limetown, as well as the Netflix supernatural drama based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

Executive produced by series creator and showrunner Kemp through her company End of Episode, and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television, Ghost also stars Power alum Shane Johnson once again as federal prosecutor Cooper Saxe.

Besides Ghost, fellow Power spinoffs in the works for Starz include Power Book III: Raising Kanan and the Empire State politics of Power Book IV: Influence. There is also Power Book V: Force, which sees mothership show vet Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) out of the Big Apple and now up to no good in the City of Angels.

Sherri Saum is repped by A3 Artists Agency and manager Warren Binder.