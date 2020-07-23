‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Shalim Ortiz To Recur In Starz/Lionsgate Spinoff

EXCLUSIVE: Grand Hotel alum Shalim Ortiz is set for a recurring role in the Starz/Lionsgate Power spinoff Ghost.

The spinoff picks up shortly after the Power series finale, with Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) working to get his mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton) out of jail after she took the fall for her son in James St. Patrick/Ghost’s (Omari Hardwick) murder.

Ortiz will play Danilo Ramirez, an NYPD officer stationed in the Tejadas’ backyard of Queens, NY. Ramirez will find himself torn between the duties of his badge and duty to the ones he loves.

Mary J. Blige and Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith also star.

Executive produced by series creator and showrunner Courtney Kemp through her company End of Episode, and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television, Ghost also stars Power alum Shane Johnson once again as federal prosecutor Cooper Saxe.

Besides Ghost, fellow Power spinoffs in the works for Starz include Power Book III: Raising Kanan and the Empire State politics of Power Book IV: Influence. There is also Power Book V: Force, which sees mothership show vet Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) out of the Big Apple and now up to no good in the City of Angels.

Ortiz most recently starred in ABC’s Grand Hotel and previously on Starz’s Magic City. His other notable TV credits include CSI: Miami, Cold Case and NBC’s Heroes. On the film side, Ortiz has appeared in The Winged Man and Bad Ass, among others. Ortiz is repped by Vision Entertainment and A3 Artists Agency.

Dominic Patten contributed to this story.