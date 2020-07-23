Plex Joins Live Streaming Binge, Debuting New Offering With 80-Plus Channels

Multi-media streaming platform Plex is rolling out a free live TV offering, a package of more than 80 channels of customizable programming.

The elements in the offering range from news on Reuters and Yahoo Finance, to kids’ shows like Toon Goggles; lifestyle fare on Tastemade; sports and gaming with Fubo Sports Network and IGN1; and two new LGBTQ+ channels from Revry.

Cinedigm is launching eight of its streaming channels on the Plex live package, including The Bob Ross Channel, Docurama and CONtv.

The latest live offering hits the market as a range of players are exploring the potential of live as a more appealing dimension of streaming. While subscription services have long emphasized on-demand programming, which is available whenever viewers want it, advertisers and viewers alike see merit in the model of free, live streaming. Pluto TV, Peacock, Roku and Amazon Fire are among the companies putting an emphasis on their live efforts.

Related Story Pluto TV Goes Live On Verizon In Biggest Free Streaming Distribution Deal To Date

Plex allows users to aggregate ad-supported movies and series, podcasts, streaming music and personal media. It already provides its users with “over-the-air” TV and DVR features, which require a digital antenna and tuner. Its new Live TV service does not require hardware or setup.

“Two of the most important factors for an enjoyable streaming experience are easily being able to find something of interest to watch, and being able to watch it from any device you choose,” said Keith Valory, CEO of Plex. “Plex offers consumers across the globe a simple yet powerful platform for access to all types of content that can be streamed from all types of devices.”

Tony Huidor, GM of Cinedigm’s digital networks, said the company is “excited about the opportunity to provide our full channel catalog to Plex’s large user base of entertainment-focused fans.” Much of its global audience, he added, is “not reachable through our existing distribution footprint.”