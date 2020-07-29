Playmaker Media Founders To Leave Sony-Owned Australian Producer

David Maher and David Taylor, the co-founders of Sony Pictures Television’s Australian drama producer Playmaker Media, are stepping down in the coming months.

The pair founded Playmaker in 2009 and sold the company to Sony five years later. It has made local series including ABC’s The Code — which stars Succession’s Ashley Zukerman — and Emmy-nominated Slide, as well as Netflix’s Reckoning.

Maher and Taylor will stick around to help Sony find a new creative executive team. “It continues to be an exciting time to produce drama and we’re looking forward to whatever comes next,” they said.

Wayne Garvie, Sony’s president of international production, added: “We fully support David’s Maher and Taylor in their decision to go back to working as independent producers, and look forward to working with them in their new capacity, while continuing to invest in and build Playmaker under a new management team.”