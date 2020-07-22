‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Anna Camp Reveals That She Contracted Coronavirus A Month Ago And Is Still Recovering

Actress Anna Camp took to Instagram on Tuesday and, in a lengthy post, revealed her “very scary” battle with coronavirus.

“The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful,” she wrote.

The Pitch Perfect star said that after three-plus weeks with the virus, she is still experiencing aftereffects.

“People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that,” said Camp. “I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now. Other persistent symptoms are (a month later) dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever.”

Even with all that, “I’m lucky,” said the actress, “Because I didn’t die.”

“Please wear ur mask,” she implored. “It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone.”

Read Camp’s full Instagram post below.