Peter Green Dies: Fleetwood Mac Cofounder, Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Was 73

Peter Green, who cofounded Fleetwood Mac and led it through its early, blues-based years, has died at age 73, his solicitors have confirmed.

The statement from Swan Turton solicitors said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep. A further statement will be provided in the coming days”.

Guitarist Green formed Fleetwood Mac with drummer Mick Fleetwood in London in 1967. However, he left the group following a final performance in 1970 amid mental health issues.

Green was diagnosed with schizophrenia and spent time undergoing electro-convulsive therapy (ECT) during the mid-1970’s.

He was among the eight members of Fleetwood Mac, including Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, John McVie, Christine McVie, Danny Kirwan and Jeremy Spencer, who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Earlier this year, artists including Fleetwood, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and guitarists Jonny Lang and Andy Fairweather Low performed at the London Palladium during a gig celebrating the early years of Fleetwood Mac and its founder, Green.