‘Perry Mason’ Renewed For Season 2 At HBO

Perry Mason is coming back for a second season at HBO.

The network said that the drama, which stars Matthew Rhys in the titular role, was its most-watched series premiere in nearly two years with the premiere episode being seen by 8M viewers. The first season of the eight-part drama launched on June 21.

Perry Mason, a reboot of the long-running CBS drama, follows Perry Mason, a low-rent private investigator who is living check-to-check and is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage.

John Lithgow stars as Elias Birchard “E.B.” Jonathan, a struggling attorney and a semi-regular employer of Mason, Juliet Rylance plays Della Street, E.B. Jonathan’s creative and driven legal secretary, Tatiana Maslany plays Sister Alice McKeegan, the leader of the Radiant Assembly of God, preaching to a hungry congregation and a radio audience across the country, Chris Chalk is Paul Drake, a beat cop with a knack for detective work and Shea Whigham stars as Pete Strickland, who is hired by Mason as an extra set of eyes on his various investigations.

Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange and Robert Patrick co-star.

Created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, it is exec produced by Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones and Timothy Van Patten with Aida Rodgers as co-executive producer and Rhys as producer.

“It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind Perry Mason,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930’s Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season.”