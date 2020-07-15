Peacock Opens Wide: Here’s What’s Streaming On Its Free And Premium Tiers

Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service that launched in April in Comcast homes, started expanding nationally overnight as Tuesday turned to Wednesday on the East Coast.

Along with Comcast’s X1 and Flex, Peacock will be available on Apple and Google platforms, Microsoft’s Xbox, Vizio and LG smart TVs, Cox Contour and, starting next week, Sony PlayStation. Talks are ongoing with major distributors like Amazon Fire and Roku, but those two top platforms are still on the sidelines as of now.

Peacock will offer 13,000 hours on its free tier and 20,000 hours on its subscription level, sourced from a range of networks and studios both inside and outside of NBCU. Nine Peacock Original movies and shows are available at launch, with others following through the end of the year. (Deadline reported Tuesday on the latest release dates for several shows arriving after today’s expansion.)

There will be more than 30 curated channels, current-season series and specials from NBC and Telemundo, as well as live news and sports. A “trending” section will offer highlights from Today, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and Access Hollywood.

The Premium tier costs $5 a month, though some distribution partners (and Comcast) are bundling it at no extra cost to customers, at least on an extended-trial basis. Regardless of the price they pay for Premium, subscribers can also pay $5 more per month to get an ad-free version of Peacock.

Both free and Premium tiers will feature current NBC shows — on the free level, they will be available a week after linear air, and on Premium they’ll be there the next day.

The roster includes NBC News Now and Sky News and channels derived from shows like The Office (“Office Shorts”), Saturday Night Live (“SNL Vault”), The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (“Fallon Tonight”), Late Night With Seth Meyers (“Seth Meyers Now”). Genre channels include CNBC Make It, Today All Day, CNBC Ka-Ching, American Greed, 80s Mixtape, True Crime, Kiss Me Deadly, Peacock Reality, Out of This World, Caso Cerrado and I Love Jenni.

Here are some of the titles on the free and premium tiers, at launch and down the road:

FREE TIER

The movie library includes The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Tully, Phantom Thread, The Interpreter, American Psycho, The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, The Blair Witch Project, The Mummy, Joe, Fletch, Fletch Lives, The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury, Fear, Psycho, Do the Right Thing, Howard the Duck, Billy Elliot, The Birds, Willie, Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas, The Last House On The Left, I Am Ali, In The Name of the Father, Lone Ranger, The Hitcher, Law Abiding Citizen, The Sting, What Dreams May Come, Fried Green Tomatoes, One True Thing, Gosford Park, Dracula and Dragnet.

Episodic fare includes NBC shows like This Is Us and The Blacklist as well as comedies like 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night Live, Saved by the Bell, Punky Brewster, The Johnny Carson Show, The Carol Burnett Show, Real Husbands of Hollywood and Everybody Hates Chris.

Dramas include Friday Night Lights, Downton Abbey, Parenthood, Monk, Heroes, Psych, The Game, Suits, Sacred Lies, Royal Pains, Battlestar Galactica, Columbo, Hunter, The Rockford Files, Dateline, 21 Jump Street, Highlander, Leave It To Beaver, Munsters and Murder She Wrote.

Reality series like Below Deck, Southern Charm, Chrisley Knows Best, Botched, Flipping Out, Million Dollar Listing New York, Pawn Stars, Storage Wars, Real Housewives of Dallas, Jay Leno’s Garage, Shahs of Sunset and Undercover Boss are in the mix. The competition roster includes series like Top Chef Masters, Hell’s Kitchen, Hollywood Game Night and American Ninja Warrior Jr. Kids series include Kong, The Animated Series, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, Fievel’s American Tails and Woody Woodpecker. Among the Spanish-language titles are Betty en NY, I Love Jenni, Reina De Corazones, The Riveras, Preso No. 1, Caso Cerrado, El Baron, El Chema, Larrymania, Perro Amor, Mi Familia Perfecta, Quien es Quien, Victoria and Donde Esta Elisa.

Live sports in the free tier include four exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock launch day, coverage of the U.S. Open Championship and Women’s Open Championships. In 2021, an NFL Wild Card Playoff Game and select events from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics are in the offing. Also on tap are on-demand replays of events like Triple Crown horse races, daily highlights from NBC Sports, and hundreds of hours of sports series, documentaries and films such as Tiger Woods Chasing History, 1968, I Am Ali, Dream Team, Being Evel, Feherty, Willie, and Peacock Originals Lost Speedways and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.

PREMIUM TIER

Peacock Originals are one of the main draws of Premium, with shows including Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, DreamWorks Where’s Waldo?, DreamWorks Cleopatra In Space and Curious George. All library series can also be accessed, including Two and a Half Men, Everybody Loves Raymond, George Lopez, Jeff Foxworthy Show, King of Queens, Superstore, Frasier, Cheers, House, The Affair, Yellowstone, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Ray Donovan, Swedish Dicks and American Ninja Warrior; kids series including DreamWorks Dragons: Riders of Berk, Care Bears and Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot.

Movies include Shrek, Lone Survivor, Ted, Identity Thief, Children of Men, Charlie Wilson’s War, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Frankenstein, Kicking and Screaming, Larry Crowne and You, Me & Dupree.

NBC shows offered the day after their linear premieres include America’s Got Talent, Blindspot, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Saturday Night Live, Superstore, Law & Order: SVU, Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, New Amsterdam, Manifest, The Titan Games, Hollywood Game Night, World of Dance, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Access Hollywood, Days of Our Lives, Dateline, NBC Nightly News and Meet the Press, and Telemundo series including 100 Días Para Enamorarnos, Celia, Cennet, Enemigo Intimo, La Doña, Minuto Para Ganar and Noticias Telemundo.

Late Night With Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will hit the platform at 8PM ET.

Sports offerings on Peacock Premium will also range from soccer to cycling to wrestling. There will be 175 exclusive Premier League matches shown during the 2020-2021 season. Also scheduled is coverage of elite cycling events like the Tour De France from August 29 to September 20, and La Vuelta from October 20 to November 8. More than 100 hours of WWE content will head to Peacock in August, including series WWE Untold and Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, and compilations like John Cena’s Best WrestleMania Matches.

COMING SOON

New original programming will “continually debut” on Peacock, the company says. Among these originals are previously announced titles like Angelyne, Rutherford Falls, Battlestar Galactica, Punky Brewster, Dr. Death, Housewives Mash-up, Saved By the Bell, Five Bedrooms, Lady Parts, Girls5Eva, Who Wrote That, Kids Tonight Show, The Amber Ruffin Show, Armas De Mujer and Caso Cerrado.

The Office will arrive on Peacock next January. Other upcoming series include Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Roseanne, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Bates Motel, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Real Housewives of New York, Real Housewives of New Jersey, Real Housewives of Orange County, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, Millionaire Matchmaker, Top Chef, Married with Children, Curse of Oak Island, First 48, American Pickers, Ancient Aliens, Cold Case Files and Charmed.

A number of movies will come to Peacock in their first pay-TV window, among them Trolls World Tour, You Should Have Left, Croods 2; Boss Baby 2, and Spirit. Upcoming library film titles include Mama, Won’t You Be My Neighbor, The Purge, Riddick, Ride Along, E.T., American Gangster, ANTZ, Fast & Furious, Fast 5, Fast & Furious 6, Field of Dreams, The Express, Knocked Up, Bridesmaids, National Lampoon’s Vacation, National Lampoon’s European Vacation, Wanted, Evan Almighty, The Conjuring, Dawn of the Dead, The Dark Knight, Beetlejuice, The Big Lebowski, Scent of a Woman, Meatballs, 3:10 to Yuma, Lost In Translation, Brokeback Mountain, Pitch Black, The Graduate, Police Academy, The Great Outdoors, Hostel, The Bone Collector, Robin Hood, The Hurt Locker, The Break Up, Open Water, It Follows, Carlito’s Way and Sinister.