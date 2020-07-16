‘A Head Full Of Ghosts’ Horror Novelist Paul Tremblay Signs Three-Book Deal With William Morrow

EXCLUSIVE: Bestselling horror novelist Paul Tremblay, whose A Head Full Of Ghosts is set for a film adaptation directed by Scott Cooper, has signed a three-book deal with the William Morrow imprint of HarperCollins.

The publisher has acquired US and Canadian rights to three new books by the writer, the first of which will be The Pallbearer’s Club, set for publication in summer of 2022.

The novel is described as a horror story about a less-than-successful middle-aged man who reflects on his long-ago involvement with a group who served as volunteer mourners at the funerals of people with no friends or family — and the mysterious person he met along the way who changed the course of his life irrevocably.

Also included in the William Morrow deal is a new short story collection and a currently untitled novel.

Tremblay is the author of six previous novels, including the recently-released Survivor Song. His 2015 novel A Head Full of Ghosts was recently set up at Cross Creek Productions, with Team Downey producing, Cooper directing and Margaret Qualley starring. The project marks the second collaboration for Cooper and Cross Creek, after the 2015 Johnny Depp-starrer Black Mass for Warner Bros that grossed $99M million worldwide.

The author’s 2018 bestseller The Cabin at the End of the World is under option and in development with FilmNation.

Tremblay is represented by Stephen Barbara at InkWell Management, who negotiated the three-book deal with William Morrow editor Jennifer Brehl.