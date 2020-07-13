Paul Schrader’s Oscar Isaac Pic ‘The Card Counter’ Sells Out Worldwide For HanWay

EXCLUSIVE: The Card Counter, Paul Schrader’s revenge thriller which wrapped shooting today, has sold out globally.

HanWay Films, which repped international rights, has closed deals in: Canada (VVS Films), Benelux (Belga Films), Germany and Austria (Weltkino), Greece (Odeon), Portugal (NOS Lusomundo), Scandinavia (Scanbox Entertainment), Turkey (Bir Film), Bulgaria, Czecha, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania (M2), Former Yugoslavia (Discovery), CIS, Baltics (Volga Film), Israel (Forum Film), Middle East (Front Row), South Africa (Filmfinity), Hong Kong, Taiwan (Really Good Film), and Singapore (Shaw).

Those sales follow news earlier today that Focus Features had swooped for the pic’s U.S. rights, and that deal also includes the rest of the world outside of the above territories.

This was always going to be a hot one. The pic was introduced before last year’s AFM and HanWay continued sales efforts at the recent Cannes Virtual Marche. It stars Isaac as a former serviceman who lives a spartan existence playing cards before he moves into the world of high-stakes poker.

The movie was forced to shutdown filming with just five days left back in March after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus. Deadline was first to reveal that the pic was heading back into production this month, after getting SAG authorization, with coronavirus preventative measures in place.