Paul Schrader Wraps ‘The Card Counter’ After COVID-Safe Shoot In Mississippi

That’s a wrap on Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter, which saw Oscar Isaac and co recently return to film the last few remaining days on the movie after a virus-related delay.

Deadline was the first to tell you that the pic was heading back on set this month after being forced to shutdown back in March when a cast member tested positive for the virus just five days away from the end of shooting.

Director Schrader has now taken to his Facebook page to confirm that production has now been completed, posting that it wrapped last night in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The pic, which stars Isaac as a former serviceman who lives a spartan existence playing cards before he moves into the world of high-stakes poker, got cleared by SAG and the local authorities to resume and implemented a series of coronavirus preventative measures to keep cast and crew safe. Fortunately, the larger crowd scenes, and scenes involving intimacy between actors, were already in the can.

Last month, ahead of the Cannes Virtual Marche, Deadline hopped on a Zoom with Schrader and Isaac to chat about the movie and the plan to get back on set, which you can watch here.

During the recent shoot days, Schrader posted the below pic to give a sense of what a production meeting looks like in the pandemic era.