Paramount Dates Skydance’s ‘Spellbound’ & ‘Luck’ For 2022

Skydance and Paramount Pictures announced the release dates for two animated features today: Spellbound which will open worldwide on Nov. 11, 2022 and Luck on Feb. 18, 2022.

Spellbound and Luck will be co-financed by Paramount. Luck reps the first title from Skydance Animation.

President of Skydance Animation Holly Edwards said, “Luck and Spellbound create rich worlds and compelling characters that we know will resonate with audiences everywhere. It’s incredibly exciting to see our team of legendary creatives working around the clock and across the globe to bring these pictures to life.”

Skydance

“Luck and Spellbound mark the next phase of Skydance and Paramount’s commitment to feature animation for the theatrical experience,” said Paramount’s President of Domestic Distribution, Chris Aronson. “These films not only continue our longstanding relationship with Skydance, but, along with Paramount Animation’s own upcoming films, mean we will be releasing event-level animated films for years to come.”

Spellbound, set in a world of magic where a young girl must break the spell that has split her kingdom in two, reunites director Vicky Jenson (Shrek, winner of the first-ever Oscar for Best Animated Feature and the Academy Award-nominated Shark Tale) with her Shrek producer David Lipman, who has recently joined the project.

Spellbound is written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin (Mulan) and Linda Woolverton (Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King), whose work has earned her an Olivier Award, a Tony Nomination and the designation of Writers Guild of America West’s Animation Writers Caucus lifetime achievement honoree.

As previously announced, eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas) is writing the original score and songs. Menken has won more competitive Academy Awards than any living person and is also the recipient of numerous other awards including Golden Globes, Grammys, Drama Desk Awards and a Tony.

Grammy Award-winner Glenn Slater (Tangled) has been tapped to pen the lyrics. In addition to his Grammy, Slater has also been nominated for three Tony Awards, two Emmys, an Oscar and a Golden Globe. Grammy Award-winner Chris Montan (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen) serves as executive music producer.

Luck, directed by Peggy Holmes (Secret of the Wings, The Pirate Fairy), features the unluckiest girl alive who stumbles upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck and must join with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself.

Led by John Lasseter and Edwards, Skydance Animation features full production capabilities across two continents, with more than 350 creatives based in Los Angeles and Madrid. In addition to its roster of feature films, Skydance Animation has a slate of soon-to-be-announced high-end television series in various stages of development.