‘Pantheon’: Taylor Schilling, Rosemarie DeWitt, Aaron Eckhart & Paul Dano To Star In AMC’s Animated Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black), Rosemarie DeWitt (Little Fires Everywhere), Aaron Eckhart (Midway) and Paul Dano (Escape At Dannemora) are set as leads in the voice cast of Pantheon, AMC’s hourlong animated primetime drama series from Turn creator/executive producer Craig Silverstein and AMC Studios.

Pantheon, which received a two-season order in March, is based on the short stories by Ken Liu about Uploaded Intelligence, or human consciousness uploaded to the cloud. The innovative series’ visual style is described as a fresh take on graphic realism done in a traditional 2D way, using modern tools.

The first season of Pantheon focuses on Maddie, a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger soon is revealed to be her recently deceased father, David, whose consciousness has been uploaded to the cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI,” but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.

Related Story AMC Sets Additional Episodes Of Colman Domingo Digital Series 'Bottomless Brunch At Colman's'

2020 AMC Pilots & Series Orders

Silverstein created Pantheon and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Liu serves as a consulting producer. Indie animation production company Titmouse is on board to do the animation for AMC Studios.

Schilling is coming off a seven-season run as Piper Chapman in Orange is the New Black. She was most recently seen alongside Peter Mooney and Colm Feore in horror thriller The Prodigy directed by Nicholas McCarthy. Schilling is repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and Goodman Genow.

DeWitt was most recently seen as a lead opposite Reese Witherspoon in Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere, and on the big screen opposite Johnny Depp in The Professor. DeWitt is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Eckhart will next be seen in a starring role in Vietnam action-thriller Ambush. On television, he recently recurred in The Romanoffs. Eckhart is repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Dano recently starred as David Sweat in Showtime’s Emmy-nominated limited series Escape at Dannemora. Upcoming, Dano is set to play The Riddler in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Dano is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Goodman Genow.