Pamela Adlon Inks New Overall Deal With FX Prods As ‘Better Things’ Season 5 Renewal Is Confirmed

Better Things‘ Pamela Adlon is staying in business with FX Productions, signing a new overall deal with the studio behind the critically praised series. Under the pact, Adlon will continue to develop both scripted and unscripted programming exclusively for FX, as well as potentially other divisions of Walt Disney Television.

Additionally, FX confirmed a season 5 renewal for Better Things, on which Adlon executive produces, writes, directs and stars. It’s expected to air in 2021. The renewal was initially revealed in April as part of FX’s programming slate. Just today, the series received two Television Critics Association Award nominations — for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, as well as a nomination for Adlon for Individual Achievement in Comedy.

“We are truly honored to work with Pamela,” said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. “She is one of the most talented artists in the business, which is exemplified through her work as a producer/showrunner, actor, writer and director. The most recent season of Better Things was its best yet and we’re excited about what’s to come in season five, as well as all of the future projects we are working on together.”



Better Things is the story of Sam Fox (Adlon), a single mother and working actor with no filter, raising her three daughters, Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward) in Los Angeles. She also looks after her mother, Phil (Celia Imrie), an English expat with questionable faculties who lives across the street. Whether she’s earning a living, navigating her daughters’ changing lives, or trying to have one of her own, Sam approaches every challenge with fierce love, raw honesty and humor.

Big Day for Renewals: ‘Ramy’, ‘The Crown’, ‘The Challenge’ & ‘Legendary’

The semi-autobiographical series won a 2016 Peabody Award and was named one of the best television shows of the decade by outlets including Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Entertainment Weekly, TV Guide, Indiewire and AV Club. For her role, Adlon received a 2017 and 2018 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a 2018 Golden Globe® nomination for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Previously, Adlon served as an actor, writer and producer on FX’s Peabody Award-winning hit show Louie, which aired for five seasons, earning two Emmy nominations,one for guest actress in a comedy series and another for outstanding writing, as well as two WGA awards.

Her other previous TV credits include Californication and Mike Judge’s animated series King of the Hill. On the big screen, Adlon recently starred in First Girl I Loved, which debuted at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and received the NEXT Audience Award. Adlon is repped by CAA, ID & Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.