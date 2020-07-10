Palm Springs Film Festival Pushes Back 2021 Edition

The Palm Springs Film Festival has set new dates for the 32nd annual confab. The festival, which usually takes place in early January, will now run from February 25-March 8, 2021, kicking off with its annual Film Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The fest announced Friday that the date change was to ensure the health and safety of festival-goers.

The move was expected following the new dates for the 2021 Academy Awards, originally scheduled for February 28, 2021, will now take place on April 25. Palm Springs serves as a stop during awards season for Oscar hopefuls.

For its most recent edition in January, awards-season contenders who were in attendance included Cynthia Erivo, Antonio Banderas, Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, and Adam Driver.

In 2021, opening-night presentation is February 26 and the event will conclude with Best of Fest on March 8.