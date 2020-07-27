PaleyFest LA To Go Virtual, Sets 2020 Lineup For Annual TV Showcase; Stacey Abrams, Justin Bieber Among Names

The Paley Center for Media said that PaleyFest LA will go virtual for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic, setting its 2020 edition for August with a guest lineup for 10 series that includes Cate Blanchett, Justin Bieber and Dolly Parton and moderators including Stacey Abrams and Martha Raddatz. The event was originally scheduled to take place in mid-March at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The festival will be available to view by Citi cardmembers and Paley members beginning August 7, with panels available to the public August 10. All will be hosted on the Paley Center’s YouTube channel. Citi is an official sponsor of the event.

The lineup announced today featured changes from the one originally unveiled in January. Remaining are Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings and Ozark, Starz’s Outlander and Pop TV’s One Day at a Time and Schitt’s Creek. They are joined by YouTube’s Justin Bieber: Seasons, NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, FX on Hulu’s Mrs. America and Netflix’s Queer Eye.

Gone from the original schedule with the end of the 2019-20 TV season disrupted include panels for ABC’s Modern Family, CBS’ NCIS 400th episode celebration, Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys, CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Picard, HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Netflix’s Dead to Me and Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

The Schitt’s Creek panel reflecting on the comedy’s sixth and final season will be available exclusively for Citi cardmembers and Paley Center members.

“PaleyFest LA has been the premier television festival in the country for more than 35 years, and, we’re so pleased to bring this best-in-class festival to millions of fans virtually for the first time through our Paley YouTube channel,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO. “We look forward to presenting this incredible lineup of programs featuring the shows that make us laugh, take us into a world of mystery, comfort us, and shine a light on pressing social issues. We’re thrilled to welcome back Citi as the official card of PaleyFest and we couldn’t ask for a better partner.”

Here’s the lineup with scheduled guests:

Dolly Parton & Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

Dolly Parton, Executive Producer, Sam Haskell, Executive Producer, Kathleen Turner (Miss Mary Shaw), and Ginnifer Goodwin (Genevieve Carson). Moderated by Jim Halterman, West Coast Bureau Chief, TV Guide Magazine/TV Insider

Justin Bieber: Seasons

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Michael D. Ratner, Director, Scooter Braun, Executive Producer, Allison Kaye, Poo Bear, Josh Gudwin, Joe Termini, Ryan Good, and Alex Piper. Moderated by Shirley Halperin, Variety

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers, Host, Mike Shoemaker, Producer, Alex Baze, Head Writer & Producer, Sal Gentile, Supervising Producer & Closer Look Supervising Writer, Amber Ruffin, Writer, and Jenny Hagel, Writer. Moderated by Meredith Blake, Los Angeles Times

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan (Miriam “Midge” Maisel), Amy Sherman Palladino, Creator & Executive Producer, Daniel Palladino, Executive Producer. Additional guests and moderator TBA

Mrs. America

Cate Blanchett (Phyllis Schlafly), Executive Producer, Rose Byrne (Gloria Steinem), Uzo Aduba (Shirley Chisholm), Sarah Paulson (Alice Macray), Margo Martindale (Bella Abzug), Ari Graynor (Brenda Feigen-Fasteau), John Slattery (Fred Schlafly), Dahvi Waller, Creator, Executive Producer, Showrunner, & Writer, Stacey Sher, Executive Producer, Ryan Fleck, Executive Producer & Director, and Coco Francini, Executive Producer. Moderated by Martha Raddatz, ABC News’ Chief Global Affairs Correspondent

One Day at a Time

Mike Royce, Executive Producer, Brent Miller, Executive Producer, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Executive Producer, Justina Machado (Penelope Alvarez), Rita Moreno (Lydia Riera), Isabella Gomez (Elena Alvarez), Marcel Ruiz (Alex Alvarez), Todd Grinnell (Pat Schneider), Stephen Tobolowsky (Dr. Leslie Berkowitz), India de Beaufort (Avery), Sheridan Pierce (Syd), Ed Quinn (Max Ferraro), Raquel Justice (Nora). Moderated by Stacey Abrams, Founder, Fair Fight

Outlander

Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser), Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Fraser MacKenzie), Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie), Diana Gabaldon, Author, Maril Davis, Executive Producer, and Matthew B. Roberts, Executive Producer. Moderator: Kate Hahn, TV Guide Magazine

Ozark

Jason Bateman (Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde), Executive Producer, Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), Julia Garner (Ruth) Janet McTeer (Helen Pierce), Tom Pelphrey (Ben Davis), and Chris Mundy, Executive Producer. Moderator: Dave Karger, Host, Turner Classic Movies; Special Correspondent, IMDB

Queer Eye

Bobby Berk, Host, Karamo Brown, Host, Tan France, Host, Antoni Porowski, Host, and Jonathan Van Ness, Host. Moderated by Patrick Gomez, Editor in Chief, A.V. Club

Schitt’s Creek

(Members only)

Dan Levy (David Rose), Co-creator & Executive Producer, Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose), Co-creator & Executive Producer, Catherine O’Hara (Moira Rose), Consulting Producer, and Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose). Moderated by Patrick Gomez, Editor in Chief, A.V. Club