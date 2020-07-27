‘I May Destroy You’ Star Paapa Essiedu & ‘Gangs Of London’ Actor Joe Cole Join Cast For ITV’s ‘Unsaid Stories…’

Paapa Essiedu, one of the breakout stars of BBC/HBO’s I May Destroy You, and Gangs Of London actor Joe Cole have joined the cast of ITV’s Black Lives Matter-inspired drama shorts series Unsaid Stories….

Deadline last week revealed the four-part anthology series, which will be made by Greenacre Films, the producer behind Netflix’s Michaela Coel-fronted feature Been So Long.

Essiedu and Pippa Bennett-Warner (Maxxx) will feature in Lynette Linton’s Look At Me, which focuses on the lives of a young professional couple in the aftermath of them being stopped by police while out driving on a date.

Cole and Adelayo Adedayo (The Capture) lead the cast for Anna Ssemuyaba’s I Don’t Want To Talk About This, which tells the story of a former couple who bump into each other at a friend’s party a few years after their split.

Nicholas Pinnock (For Life) and Yasmin Monet Prince (Hanna) star in Generational, created by Jerome Bucchan-Nelson, a writer on Sky hit drama Bulletproof. It explores the relationship between a Black father and his teenage daughter, when William catches Justina sneaking out to attend a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

Finally Nicole Lecky will take the lead in her own short, Lavender, alongside Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington. It spotlights a light-skinned woman having to evaluate her relationship with her white mother after giving birth to a baby with darker skin.

Unsaid Stories… will be executive produced by Greenacre Films founders Nadine Marsh-Edwards and Amanda Jenks, while Chloe Tucker will oversee the shorts for ITV. Banijay Rights will distribute as part of its first-look deal with Greenacre.