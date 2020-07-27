‘P-Valley’ Renewed For Season 2 By Starz

Starz has ordered a second season of P-Valley, Katori Hall’s breakout strip club drama based on her play Pussy Valley.

The renewal comes amid strong viewership numbers for the drama series. P-Valley set a new record on the Starz App for most viewed series premiere at 17% above the previous high. The series has grown its viewership on the Starz App by 37% over the first three episodes. To date, P-Valley ranks #1 among 2020’s new premium series with African American viewers (L+3, P2+ 262K) and is in the Top 5 of all premium series among African American households, according to Starz and Nielsen stats.

“P-Valley has quickly become this summer’s newest must-see television series as critics and audiences alike are taken up by the authentic and compelling characters that make The Pynk come alive,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming. “Katori has delivered a provocative drama that looks beyond the glitz and into the hearts and minds of these fully realized and compelling characters, exploring them through a female gaze that invites the audience to take a walk in their stilettos. We know Katori has a lot of incredible stories to tell and a lot in store for these women in a second season.”

Created by Hall, who also showruns, the drama is set down deep in the Mississippi Delta, where lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. The Southern-fried hourlong drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors: the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawn shop.

Led by first-time showrunner Katori Hall, the first season of P-Valley also featured all female directors, including award-winning music video director Karena Evans (Drake: Nice for What, SZA: Garden), who directed the premiere episode, as well as Kimberly Peirce (Boys Don’t Cry), Millicent Shelton (30 Rock), Tamra Davis (Single Ladies), Geeta V. Patel (Superstore), Tasha Smith (Black Lightning), Sydney Freeland (Grey’s Anatomy) and Barbara Brown (Scream Queens).



P-Valley stars Brandee Evans as Mercedes, Nicco Annan as Uncle Clifford, Shannon Thornton as Miss Mississippi, Elarica Johnson as Autumn Night, Skyler Joy (Ma) as Gidget, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Lil’ Murda, Parker Sawyers as Andre, Harriett D. Foy as Pastor Woodbine, Tyler Lepley as Diamond, and Dan J. Johnson as Corbin. Chernin Entertainment also serves as Executive Producer.