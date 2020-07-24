‘Outer Banks’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

The Pogues will be back. Netflix has renewed its breakout YA series Outer Banks for a second season.

Described as Friday Night Lights meets Dawson’s Creek meets Ozark, Outer Banks is created and executive produced by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, all of whom will return as showrunners and executive producers for Season 2.

The coming-of-age story follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget.

Series stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Deion Smith, and Charles Esten will reprise their roles in the second season.

Season 1 premiered on April 15 and is currently streaming globally on Netflix.