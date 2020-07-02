‘Outcry’: Showtime Offers Free Sampling Of Sports Docuseries Premiere

The first episode of Showtime’s new docuseries Outcry will be available for free online sampling, on streaming platforms and on demand beginning at midnight on Sunday, July 5, ahead of its 10 PM ET/PT linear premiere.

Directed and produced by Emmy-winning filmmaker Pat Kondelis (Disgraced), the five-part investigative documentary series examines the gripping story of high school football star Greg Kelley’s controversial conviction for child molestation and the quest for truth and justice that followed in the wake of his sentencing. The first installment will be available on YouTube, as well as across multiple television and streaming providers’ devices, websites, applications and authenticated online services and their free On Demand channels.

Per the official logline: “Greg Kelley had incredible momentum going into his senior year of high school in Leander, Texas, but that came to a sudden halt in the summer of 2013 when he was arrested and later convicted of super aggravated sexual assault of a four-year-old boy. After he was sentenced to 25 years in state prison without the possibility of parole, a groundswell of support emerged, calling into question the investigation, the prosecution’s tactics and, ultimately, the validity of the conviction. Outcry captures a divided community over a seven-year journey, following the principal participants of the appeal process as they work in pursuit of justice.”

New episodes of Outcry will debut every Sunday at 10 PM ET/PT through August 2. The entire series will release for on-demand streaming or download on the Showtime and Showtime Anytime apps and partner on-demand platforms July 5.

Outcry is produced and directed in association with Kondelis and his team at Bat Bridge Entertainment.